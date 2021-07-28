Tamil actor Dhanush is celebrating his 38th birthday today. To mark this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film unveiled its first look on Wednesday morning. This upcoming movie will be his 43rd film, as per the first look, and has been tentatively titled D43 in a tribute to the landmark that Dhanush is reaching. The film is directed by Karthick Naren and stars Malvika Mohanan alongside Dhanush.

The first look of this upcoming movie of Dhanush is here:

Social media went abuzz when Sathya Jyothi Films, the production house of D43 took to its social handles to announce that the much-awaited first look of Dhanush’s D43 would be releasing on 28 July at 11 am. The post also contained a 36 seconds motion poster that depicted Danush in his cult form.

D43 is a crime thriller wherein Danush and Malavika will be playing the role of journalists. This film also features Mahendran, Samuthirakani, Smruthi Venkat, and Krishnakumar in pivotal roles. The music for the film will be composed by GV Prakash. He has worked with Dhanush in his previous films like Aadukalam, Polladhavan, and Mayakkam Enna. To add to all the hype, D43 will be bringing together noted stalwarts of the South Indian film industry. Sharfu and Suhas who are known for their nail-biting thrillers like Varathan have penned the script for D43. The duo has also co-written Virus, the movie which is considered to be India’s best medical thrillers so far. Famous lyricist Vivek will debut as screenwriter and dialogue writer for this film.

Birthday Boy Update

Dhanush is riding high after the success of his films Asuran and Karnan. He recently returned from the US where he was shooting for his upcoming Hollywood movie ‘The Grey Man’. Post his return, project D43 resumed shooting on 30 June and is currently in works in Hyderabad.

With nothing more than a spectacular blockbuster that awaits, the Jagame Thandhiram star has got something special in-store. Happy Birthday, Dhanush!