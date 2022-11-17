Dhanush, currently on a hit spree with Thiruchitrambalam and Naane Varuven, has booked a slot for his upcoming film with director Venky Atluri. Starring the versatile actor and Bimbisara fame Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles, Vaathi, named Sir in Telugu, is an upcoming period action drama with a college backdrop. Venky Atluri, who previously directed Tholi Prema and Rang De, and worked for other Telugu films, is at the helm of this movie. Sithara Entertainments, Fortune Four Cinemas, and Srikara Studios are producing it. This evening, the producers announced the release date of the Dhanush starrer Vaathi, aka Sir in Telugu.

Read on to find out more details about Vaathi/Sir cast, crew, release date, and more.

The plot of this movie revolves around a junior lecturer who fights the evil ways of the Tirupathi Educational Institution of minting money from its students. Vaathi’s cast includes dialogue king Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Hyper Aadi, and other prominent faces in supporting roles. National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli is handling the editing for this film while the sensational music director GV Prakash is composing the tunes.

Dhanush will be essaying the lead role of Balamurugan (Tamil)/ Bala Gangadhar Tilak (Telugu) in Vaathi/Sir. The movie has locked its theatrical release date on 17 February 2022. Aha grabbed the post-theatrical rights of Vaathi.

