The Severe Cyclonic Storm over East Central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm on 25 May, and lies centred about 390 km South-Southeast of Paradip, 490 km South-Southeast, likely to move north-northwestwards, to cross between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore. Under the influence of Cyclone Yaas, the Indian Meteorological Department warns that thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over South Coastal AP. Gusty winds up to 30-40 kmph and heavy rains are very likely to occur at isolated places over North Coastal AP.

The cyclonic storm is likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours and is likely to reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near North Odisha and West Bengal coasts by May 26 early morning. The cyclonic storm is very likely to cross North Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a very severe cyclonic storm. Cyclone Yaas is expected to affect 11 states and a union territory, including AP.

“Weather warning has been issued for fishermen in Vizag, Andhra coast for the next four days, advising them not to venture into the sea. The AP coast will have squally wind speed, reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph. Also, there would be rains and thunderstorm activity at isolated parts,” said IMD Director S Stella.

Being alert on the cyclone which might impact Vizag, GVMC Commissioner G Srijana told the officials concerned to be alert. People residing in dilapidated buildings, huts are being immediately told to shift to community halls, wedding halls for shelter and food is being provided to them. A total of 9 shelters have been arranged in 8 zones. They include Bheemili Stadium, Madhurawada Avanthi Kalyana mandapam, Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Stadium, Shaadikhana Kalyana Mandapam, Marimamba Kalyana Mandapam, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Anakapalli Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium and Gopalapatnam High school Indoor Stadium.

The GVMC Commissioner has released a toll-free number and helpline number for people who need help during the cyclonic storm.

Contact for help during the cyclone @ 1800 4250 0009, 0891-2869100.

Elsewhere, in a tragic incident, 11 migrant workers drowned in two local boats in Sileru reservoir. The incident happened near Kendaguda, Malkangiri district, on Monday. Sources said that the migrant workers of the Guntavada, Kendaguda area had been travelling in two boats to their villages in Odisha after the Telangana Lockdown.

Of the total 11, the body of a child was found, while three workers safely came back to shore.

According to reports, the boats reached Sileru reservoir at around 11 PM on Monday. As one boat drowned losing balance, the other boat which tried to save them also drowned. Rescue workers from the National Disaster Management are continuing search operations to find the drowned people. Officials have also been asked to reduce the water level at Sileru Reservoir so as to make quick work of the search operations.

Sources say that post lockdown in Telangana, about 30-35 migrant workers travelled from Hyderabad to Sileru by road. From Sileru, they took local boats to travel to their villages. While one boat reached safely, unfortunately, two boats drowned. Hearing about the incident, villagers rushed to the spot.