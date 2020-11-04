Vizag district, on Wednesday, reported 122 new COVID-19 infections. The newly recorded cases, between Tuesday and Wednesday, have taken the district tally to 56,782. Two more patients succumbed to the virus while 191 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. Among the freshly recorded infections registered in Vizag, 56 have been detected via VRDL, Trunat, and NACO methods, and 66 via Rapid Antigen Tests. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Vizag district are as follows:

New cases: 122

Active cases: 1784

Discharges: 54,517 (including 191 today)

Deaths: 481 (including 2 deaths today)

Total count: 56,782

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Vizag currently accounts for 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 2477 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,33,208. As of Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 21,438 active cases, 8,05,026 recoveries (including the 2701 recoveries between Tuesday and Wednesday), and 6744 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 83,42,265 tests.

On Wednesday, India’s coronavirus tally crossed the 83-lakh mark after 46,254 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The coronavirus cases in the country continue to decline further but the overall infections reached 83,13,877 including 5,33,787 active cases.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that the country’s recovery rate reached 92.09 percent while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 percent. As many as 53,357 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the overall recoveries to 76,56,478, according to the Union Health Ministry’s release.