The ninth week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 got off to an interesting start. Usually, the nomination process, which takes place in a single episode, which is usually aired on Mondays, was aired on two consecutive days i.e., Monday and Tuesday this time around. During the nomination process of Bigg Boss, the show saw a heated argument between Avinash and Abijeet. Putting forth his opinion, the latter told Avinash to not pass sly comments for the sake of entertainment and nominated him. Ariyana nominated Harika and Sohel while Avinash nominated Abijeet and Harika. Sohel nominated Monal and Abijeet. At the end of the nomination process this week, Monal Gajjar, Amma Rajasekhar, Abijeet, Harika, and Avinash were the five contestants who were declared to be at the risk of elimination. The housemate who garners the least number of votes will eventually be evicted from the reality show. While the voting lines will remain open till Friday midnight, viewers can either cast their vote online via Dinsey+Hotstar or give a missed call to the below-mentioned numbers and save their favourite contestants from elimination in the ninth week of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

Big Boos 4 Telugu elimination: Missed call numbers of contestants nominated in the ninth week

Monal Gajjar: 8886658201

Amma Rajasekhar: 8886658211

Abijeet: 8886658204

Harika: 8886658208

Avinash: 8886658218

As mentioned above, apart from giving a missed call, viewers can also vote online to save their favourite contestant from elimination in Bigg Boss 4 Telugu.

The step-wise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu:

Install the Disney+Hotstar App

Open the app and sign in using your Email/Facebook credentials

Search for Bigg Boss 4 Telugu

Right below the streaming window, you will find text that reads ‘Voting for today is now open

Tap on the Vote option that is provided near the text

The images of the nominated contestants will appear next

Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of your favourite housemate you wish to save from elimination and cast your vote.