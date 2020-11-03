With the ninth week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4, the showrunners seem to be stepping up the drama inside the house. Usually, the nomination process airs every Monday. This time around, the nomination task is being aired on two consecutive days i.e., Monday and Tuesday. Sources reveal that five contestants are likely to face the threat of nominations this week in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4.

On Monday’s episode, the housemates were called into the garden area. They were given two eggs each to nominate two contestants. Every housemate had to break an egg on the contestant they wanted to nominate for eviction, citing valid reasons. It is to be noted that Ariyana is safe from nominations this week as she is the current captain of the Bigg Boss house.

During the nomination process of Bigg Boss, the show saw a heated argument between Avinash and Abijeet. Putting forth his opinion, the latter told Avinash to not pass sly comments for the sake of entertainment and nominated him. Ariyana nominated Harika and Sohel while Avinash nominated Abijeet and Harika. Sohel nominated Monal and Abijeet.

As per the latest promo of Bigg Boss 4 Telugu, Akhil Sarthak is likely to nominate Monal in Tuesday’s episode. Surprised by the turn of events, Amma Rajasekhar is seen expressing his astonishment over Akhil nominating Monal in the promo. Ariyana, Avinash, and Rajasekhar are also seen consoling Monal. If reports are to be believed, Monal, Amma Rajasekhar, Abijeet, Harika, and Avinash are the five contestants from Bigg Boss 4 Telugu likely to be in the nominations this week. While Surya Kiran, Karate Kalyani, Devi Nagavalli, Swathi Deekshith, Jordar Sujatha, Kumar Sai Pampana, and Divi were evicted from the reality show so far, Milkuri Gangavva and Noel Sean had to quit Bigg Boss citing health concerns.