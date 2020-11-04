Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Tuesday, directed officials to set up a high-end IT skill university in Visakhapatnam. Speaking at a review meeting with representatives of the IT department, at his camp office in Tadepalli, the Chief Minister told the officials that the proposed university should help students build their skills in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, robotics, and other modern technologies.

Stating that the high-end skill university in Visakhapatnam must be able to enhance the skill-set of at least 2000 students in a year, the Chief Minister proposed tie-ups with Indian and foreign companies to achieve the desired results and make the students industry-ready. He further directed the officials to take steps towards attracting more IT companies to the port city.

Ordering the officials to start works for the skill university in Visakhapatnam at the earliest, the Chief Minister said that degree and diploma courses, as per the current industry standard, should be offered at the institute. Mr. Reddy added that the IT department of the state must be set up at the very same place where the high-end skill university would be established. He opined that this would help the students in their career prospects.

IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, among others, were present at the review meeting.