Visakhapatnam, on Friday, reported 80 new COVID-19 infections taking the total number of cases to 57,655. Two more patients succumbed to the virus while 108 individuals recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours. Among the freshly recorded infections registered in Visakhapatnam, 65 have been detected via VRDL, Trunat, and NACO methods, and 15 via Rapid Antigen Tests. As per the report, the COVID-19 figures in the Visakhapatnam district are as follows:

New cases: 80

Active cases: 1483

Discharges: 55,680 (including 108 today)

Deaths: 492 (including 2 deaths today)

Total count: 57,655

Apart from revealing the statistics of the infections tally, the district’s COVID-19 update further indicated that there are 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters in Visakhapatnam.

According to the bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, 80,737 tests were conducted in the state over the past 24 hours. The state reported 1593 new COVID-19 cases, among which 969 were detected via VRDL+Truenat+NACO tests, and 624 were via Rapid Antigen tests. The total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 8,51,298. The total active coronavirus cases as of Friday marked 20,262 while the total number of recoveries rose to 8,24,189 including 5144 today. The death toll rose to 6847 in the state including 10 fatalities between Thursday and Friday.

India’s daily cases of the coronavirus disease remained below 50,000 for the sixth consecutive day on Friday with 44,879 cases and 547 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. According to the latest figures released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the nation’s infection tally has reached 8,728,795, the active caseload, however, remained below 4.9 lakh.

The declining active cases and the steady rise in the number of recoveries from the disease come as a silver lining. As many as 8,115,580 people have recovered from the viral infection either in COVID-19 designated hospitals or home isolation.