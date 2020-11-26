Visakhapatnam witnessed as many as 84 new COVID-19 infections between Wednesday and Thursday, taking the tally to 58,467. Among the newly reported COVID-19 infections in Visakhapatnam in a single day, 76 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive, while 8 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. As per the update released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, the district currently accounts for 1046 active cases.

The discharges in the district rose to 56,916 as 122 individuals recovered from the virus. Apart from reporting the COVID-19 new infections registered in Visakhapatnam, the update further stated that the death toll of Visakhapatnam reached 505 as one more patient succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 1031 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,65,705. As of Wednesday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 12,615 active cases, 8,46,120 recoveries (including the 1081 recoveries between Wednesday and Thursday), and 6970 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 98,55,316 tests.

With 44,489 new cases, there are over 92 lakh coronavirus infections in the country. As many as 524 deaths were reported in the 24 hours ending 9 am Thursday, taking the toll to 1,35,223. Of the 92.66 lakh cases, over 4.52 lakh infections are active, while recoveries stand at 86,79,138 with 36,367 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry said on Thursday 60.72 percent of the 44,489 fresh cases of the coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours were contributed by six states and Union territories (UTs) with Kerala being the highest contributor. Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh followed the southern state, according to central data. Kerala added nearly 6500 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while Maharashtra and Delhi added 6159 and 5246 new cases respectively, the Union Health Ministry added.