Coronavirus cases have been on a steady rise in Andhra Pradesh. With several districts reporting a surge in the number of cases being reported by the day, Andhra is now among the top 10 states with the most number of coronavirus cases in India, as per an update from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Wednesday. Visakhapatnam too has been reporting rise in the number of cases. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Visakhapatnam district reached 124 on Wednesday evening. Among the total COVID-19 cases, eight patients have been identified to have arrived in Visakhapatnam from either foreign countries or other states. While 34,862 samples have been tested so far across the district, 32,507 have turned negative. The results of 2231 more samples are awaited.

In Andhra Pradesh, the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 3377 on Thursday morning. The state recorded 3 new deaths due to the disease, taking the death toll to 71. A patient each from Guntur, Krishna and Kurnool districts succumbed to the disease over the past 24 hours. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department on Thursday morning, 98 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the said period. Among the newly reported cases, 19 have been identified to have returned from Koyambedu in Tamil Nadu. Overall, 2273 individuals have been discharged while 1033 patients are currently undergoing treatment in the state.

The total number of foreign returnees who have tested positive and active for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh is 119. Also, 616 people, from other states, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh with 372 of them being marked active.

The COVID-19 cases across India soared to 2,16,919 with the country recording a record spike of 9,304 cases over the past 24 hours. While the death toll increased to 6,075, about 1,04,107 patients have reported reovery.

Note: The areas of the new COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam will be update once an official confirmation is received.