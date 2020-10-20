Vizag, on Tuesday, reported 240 new COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the total number of cases to 54,678 and total deaths to 463. As per the report released by the Special Officer for COVID-19 of Vizag, the current status of the active cases in the district was recorded as 2287 active cases indicating an increase when compared to Monday’s count of 2612.

As many as 114 patients recovered from the virus and got discharged, taking the total number of discharges to 51,928. In addition to reporting the status of active cases and fatalities, the district’s COVID-19 update further indicated that there are 9 very active clusters, 16 active clusters, 293 dormant clusters, and 627 de-notified clusters in Vizag.

According to the bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical & Family Welfare Department, 69,095 tests were conducted in the state over the past 24 hours. The state reported 3503 new COVID-19 cases, among which 1688 were detected via VRDL+Truenat+NACO tests, and 1815 were via Rapid Antigen tests. The total number of positive cases in Andhra Pradesh now stands at 7,89,553. The total active coronavirus cases as of Tuesday marked 33,396 while the total number of recoveries rose to 7,49,676 including 5144 today. The death toll rose to 6481 in the state including 28 fatalities between Monday and Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the AP Health Department announced that the state recorded the highest recovery rate in the country. The tweet read, “With a 94.9 percent recovery rate among all the people tested positive for COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh stands top among all the states in India with the highest recovery rate.”