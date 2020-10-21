Ahead of Dasara, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced special buses from Visakhapatnam to clear the festive rush. These special intrastate bus services will be operated from 23 October to 2 November.

APSRTC Visakhapatnam Regional Manager, AM Daanam informed that as many as 330 special buses will be operated from the district to several destinations including Vijayawada, Amalapuram, Narasapuram, Bhimavaram, Kakinada, and Rajahmundry. Due to the increasing demand, the officials are also chalking out plans to boost the intrastate bus services from Visakhapatnam to other parts of North Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier in 2019, the APSRTC Visakhapatnam unit had introduced 662 special buses for Dasara. In light of the current situation, it was decided that 330 special buses will be operated this year. Reportedly, all these special buses are allotted in addition to the existing services on these routes. Among the 330 special buses, 100 will operate from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada and 120 more from Visakhapatnam to Srikakulam. Likewise, 50 special buses will tour from Visakhapatnam to Rajahmundry, and 30 from Visakhapatnam to Kakinada. While 20 of the total number are allotted to travel from Narsipatnam to Vijayawada, 10 more will run from Visakhapatnam to Amalapuram, Narasapuram, and Bhimavaram.

Those who wish to book their tickets can either log on to the official website www.apsrtconline.in or contact an APSRTC Authorized Ticket Booking (ATB) agent. The Visakhapatnam APSRTC Regional Manager added that at least 50 devotees who plan to take part in Bhavani Deeksha Viramana atop Indrakeeladri, can form a group to book buses by reaching out to the nearest depots.

Passengers can also contact the following numbers to confirm their booking in advance:

Maddilapalem Depot: 9959225597

Paderu Depot: 9440628092

Waltair Depot: 9959225590

Narsipatnam Depot: 9959225596

Gajuwaka Depot: 9959225591

Visakhapatnam Depot: 9959225594

Kurmannapalem: 9959225593

Anakapalli Depot: 9959225595

Simhachalam: 9959225592

Madhurawada Depot: 8978200455

RTC Complex: 9100109731