As Vizag registered 705 recoveries and 593 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the active cases of the district witnessed a slight dip on Thursday. With the newly registered cases, the total count of coronavirus cases is inching towards the 34,000-mark.

According to the update released by Visakhapatnam COVID-19 Special Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, 5466 individuals are undergoing treatment for coronavirus. Out of the 33,723 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 28,019 individuals have been discharged so far, in Vizag. According to the update received on Thursday, six more people succumbed to coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the death toll of the district to 237. The report further stated that Visakhapatnam has 54 very active clusters, 109 active clusters, 575 dormant clusters, and 171 denotified clusters.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh registered as many as 10,621 new COVID-19 cases. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh has climbed to 3,93,090 as on 27 August. All the new cases have been reported from the state with none of the returnees from other states and foreign countries testing positive in 24 hours. From Wednesday to Thursday, East Godavari reported 1089 new COVID-19 cases in a single day while Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor accounted for 1020 cases, 934 cases, and 928 cases respectively.

61,300 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh between Wednesday and Thursday. With 10,621 individuals testing positive, the positivity rate marked 2.7%. Until 27 August, Andhra Pradesh had tested 34,79,990 samples for COVID-19. In order to create awareness about the sheer necessity to use masks while going out in the public, Andhra Pradesh state government has launched #MaaskeKavacham programme on Thursday.