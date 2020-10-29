Visakhapatnam witnessed as many as 117 fresh COVID-19 cases between Wednesday and Thursday, taking the tally to 56,058. Among the newly reported COVID-19 cases in Vizag in a single day, 80 were VRDL+Truenat+NACO positive while 39 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. As per the update released by Special Officer for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, the district currently accounts for 2074 active cases.

The discharges in the district rose to 53,512 as 192 individuals recovered from the virus. Apart from reporting the fresh COVID-19 cases registered in Visakhapatnam, the update further stated that the death toll of Vizag reached 474 as one more patient succumbed to COVID-19. It is to be noted that there are 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 denotified clusters in the district.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh reported 2905 fresh cases of COVID-19 as the overall count in the state increased to 8,17,679. As of Thursday, Andhra Pradesh accounted for 26,268 active cases, 7,84,752 recoveries (including the 3,243 recoveries between Wednesday and Thursday), and 6659 deaths due to COVID-19. So far, the state has conducted 78,62,459 tests.

On the national front, the new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours is 49,881, as the total COVID-19 caseload crossed the 80 lakh mark, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. The country’s COVID-19 caseload mounted to 80,40, 203 while the death toll climbed to 12,05,27 with 517 new fatalities.

A total of 73,15,989 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.99 percent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.50 percent. A total of 56,480 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The active cases of the novel coronavirus infections remained below 7 lakh for a week in a row, it said. There are 60,36,87 active cases of the coronavirus in the country as on date, which comprises 7.51 percent of the total caseload, the data stated.