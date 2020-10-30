Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Visakhapatnam on Friday. Set to grace the wedding ceremony of Chodavaram MLA Karanam Dharmsri’s daughter, at a private hotel, Mr Reddy is scheduled to arrive in the city later in the day. During his visit to Visakhapatnam, CM YS Jagan will be accompanied by several Ministers including Kurasala Kannababau, Botcha Satyanarayana, Mekathoti Sucharitha, P Pushpa Srivani, and Dharmana Krishna Das.

As per the schedule released, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will be taking a flight from the Gannavaram airport to reach Visakhapatnam around 6 PM today. After taking part in the wedding ceremony around 6:30 PM, he’ll be heading back to Gannavaram by taking a flight from Visakhapatnam airport at 7:20 PM. Reportedly, officials have been making arrangements to ensure a tight security cover in place ahead of the CM’s visit to the city.

Meanwhile, authorities revealed that limitations have been placed on the reception of the Chief Minister. Given the prevailing COVID-19 situation, only a very limited number of individuals are expected to be allowed to the airport to welcome CM YS Jagan to Visakhapatnam. RDO Penchala Kishore further stated that the safety measures have to be followed stringently at all places. The district has registered a total of 56,058 coronavirus cases so far, with 117 new cases being reported on Thursday.

Friday’s visit will mark Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s arrival in Visakhapatnam after nearly nine months. It may be recalled that he had previously visited the city in early February to take part in the annual celebrations of Sri Sarada Peetham.