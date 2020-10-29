In an attempt to facilitate an increased number of flight movements, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) constructed a new taxi track at Vizag airport. With six additional parking bays, the new parallel N5 taxi track is expected to be commissioned in a couple of weeks.

Speaking about the new feature, Visakhapatnam Airport Director M Raja Kishore told Yo!, “Currently, the N3 and N4 taxi tracks at the airport are handling flight movements. The new N5 taxi track can generate additional slots, particularly, during peak hours, when there is more demand for operation of flights.” Sharing the present status of the project, Mr Kishore mentioned that the taxi track at Vizag airport is ready for commissioning. “The safety and security clearances have already been obtained. However, the co-ordinates of the parking bays should also be approved. In this context, we have requested the survey team to speed up the process. We are expecting to commission the track within a couple of weeks,” he said.

The Visakhapatnam Airport Director also shared the details of the expansion works of the terminal building undertaken to enhance the traffic handling capacity. Mr Raja Kishore said, “Around 70 percent of the expansion works have been completed. Some equipment such as escalators, elevators, and conveyor belts needs to be procured from abroad. Even though the orders were placed before, the restrictions imposed in the wake of the pandemic have delayed their arrival and erection. With the lockdown relaxation, we are hopeful of completing the expansion project by the end of this financial year.”

Once the expansion of the terminal building is completed, he said that an additional 10,000 sqm of space will be added to the existing 20,000 sqm. The additional space would be utilised exclusively for international arrivals and departures. The existing space, which is now being used for international arrivals and departures will be used to cater to the needs of the requirements of the domestic passengers, explained Mr Raja Kishore.

Additionally, the AAI has undertaken the construction of a wall and putting up illuminated signboards near the National Highway. “It had come to our notice that many of the passengers were unable to identify the airport. In order to address this issue, we have planned to install these boards to guide the public visiting the Vizag airport. The work is expected to be completed within a month,” he further said.