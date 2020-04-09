In a brief sigh of relief, Andhra Pradesh has seen no new coronavirus cases come to light in the latest set of samples that have been tested in the state. As per an update from the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh, all the 217 samples that have been tested between 9 PM on Wednesday and 9 AM on Thursday, have turned out to be negative for coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh reported 34 fresh cases on Wednesday. The tally of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh currently stands at 348. Kurnool, with 75 cases, remains the worst-hit region of the state. The districts of Nellore, Krishna, Chittoor, Guntur, Anantapur, Prakasam, and West Godavari saw a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. As per another update in Andhra Pradesh. two doctors and two nurses in Anantapur tested positive for coronavirus after treating a 64-year-old patient who had symptoms.

Meanwhile, three patients in Visakhapatnam recovered and got discharged after testing negative on Wednesday.

On the national front, the COVID-19 tally jumped over 5700. While Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Delhi, Telangana, and Rajasthan have also witnessed worrying figures. The death toll rose to 162 while 472 patients have been cured or discharged after recovering from the virus.