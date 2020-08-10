The total number of coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam crossed the 20,000 mark as 620 individuals tested positive for the novel virus in a span of 24 hours. Of the newly reported cases, 143 were detected via the VRDL+Truenat+NACO methods while the remaining 477 were detected via Rapid Antigen tests. The region, as on Monday, accounted for a tally of 20,525 cases including 7055 active ones, 13,333 discharges, and 137 deaths-including 5 new casualties.

As per the coronavirus update released this evening, Visakhapatnam has 149 very active clusters, 243 active cluters, 459 dormant clusters, and 39 denotified clusters.

Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, reported 7665 new coronavirus cases as the tally surged to 2,35,525. East Godavari-with 1235 cases-accounted for the major chunk of these freshly detected cases in the state. Kurnool, with 834 cases, West Godavari, with 722 cases, Guntur with 621 cases, followed suit. The death toll increased to 2116.

The state has tested 25,34,304 samples so far with 46,999 samples being tested between Sunday and Monday. Andhra Pradesh currently reports 87,773 active cases and 1,45,636 recoveries.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 recoveries have crossed the historic peak of 1.5 million today. With the highest ever single day recoveries of 54,859 in the last 24 hours, the Recovery Rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has scaled almost 70%. “Early identification helps to ensure timely and prompt isolation of the mild and moderate cases and hospitalisation of the severe and critical cases thereby leading to effective management of cases. It is important to note that the COVID-19 infection still remains concentrated in 10 States that contribute more than 80% of the new cases. The aggressive testing and tracking through house-to-house surveys and well implemented containment strategies and surveillance in these areas may lead to an initial increase in positive cases. However, well implemented strategies will ensure it reduces over time,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated on Monday.