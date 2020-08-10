Amidst the global pandemic, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has taken Spandana, the grievance redressal programme, a step further by integrating it with technology to reach out to the citizens. On Monday, GVMC Additional Commissioner, Dr V Sanyasi Rao attended the one-hour e Spandana session to hear the grievances of citizens of Vizag.

Earlier on Sunday, the Corporation took to Twitter and shared that GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana will hold the e-Spandana programme from 11 AM to 12 PM, on 10 August. The municipal body further requested the citizens to send their grievances along with their personal details to GVMC Whatsapp complaint number – 9666909192. However, it was GVMC Additional Commissioner, Dr V Sanyasi Rao who moderated the programme. Stating the reason behind the GVMC Commissioner’s absence, he said that Ms Srijana couldn’t attend the e-Spandana as she was scheduled to mark her presence at the launch of the Spandana portal by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking the online Spandana programme online, the GVMC Additional Commissioner addressed the complaints filed by the petitioners from Vizag. Most of the citizens who dropped their grievances requested to provide better sanitary conditions in their respective localities. Responding to the complaints, Dr Rao assured that the issues will be resolved soon. He further added that the citizens can register complaints anytime via WhatsApp or by tagging the Corporation’s social-media handles.

In order to eradicate corruption at all levels and ensure safe governance in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had initiated the Spandana programme in July 2019. Spandana deals with the immediate needs of the people, and their welfare. Also, it establishes accountability, right down to the level of the official in charge of each particular issue. The programme is being carried out district-wise with all public related departments and officials being present for taking up the peoples’ issues.