Coronavirus in India: 64-year-old dies in Mumbai, death toll rises to 3

A 64-year-old man, who had tested positive for coronavirus, passed away in Mumbai hospital taking the death toll in India to three. Earlier two coronavirus deaths were reported in Karnataka and Delhi.

On the other hand, Telangana reported its fourth case of coronavirus in Hyderabad. As per the State Health Ministry, the patient has a travel history to Scotland. The patient has been admitted to the State-run Gandhi hospital where he’s undergoing treatment. A total of 125 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in India so far.

Amid the rising number of cases, the Central and State Governments have been taking measures to contain the spread of coronavirus. While several states have already moved towards complete shutdown, the centre, on Monday, called for a nationwide lockdown of schools, colleges, gyms and swimming pools to avoid the growth of the infection. The authorities also advised avoiding non-essential travel and employees of private firms to work from home.

Worldwide, the death toll of coronavirus crossed 7000 with more than 1,82,000 people testing positive for the infection. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, South Korea, Germany, and France are among the worst-affected countries around the world.