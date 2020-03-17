As fears surrounding coronavirus continue to grip the world, several precautionary measures are being advised to contain the spread of the disease. However, there have also been quite a few misconceptions and rumours that have been making rounds on social media. Clearing the notions related to facial masks for protection from coronavirus, the Ministry of Health took to Twitter to issue a clarification. As per the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health amid the coronavirus pandemic, you only need to wear a mask if:
- you have symptoms (cough, fever, or difficulty in breathing)
- you are caring for a COVID-19 suspect/confirmed patient
- you are a health worker attending to patients with respiratory symptoms
Everyone need not wear a mask.#COVID2019 #IndiaFightsCorona #SwasthaBharat pic.twitter.com/C0nfrk18WQ
— Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 17, 2020
The Ministry further stated, while wearing a mask for protection from coronavirus, one should:
- Unfold the pleats of the mask, make sure that they are facing down
- Change the mask after six hours or as soon as they become wet
- Place the mask over your nose, mouth and chin and ensure there are no gaps on either side of the mask, adjust to fit
- Never reuse disposable masks and dispose the masks used into closed bins after disinfecting them
- Avoid touching the mask, while using it
- Do not touch the potentially contaminated outer surface of the mask, while removing it
- Do not leave the mask hanging from the neck
- After removal of the mask, clean your hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand rub disinfectant
