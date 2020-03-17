As fears surrounding coronavirus continue to grip the world, several precautionary measures are being advised to contain the spread of the disease. However, there have also been quite a few misconceptions and rumours that have been making rounds on social media. Clearing the notions related to facial masks for protection from coronavirus, the Ministry of Health took to Twitter to issue a clarification. As per the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health amid the coronavirus pandemic, you only need to wear a mask if:

you have symptoms (cough, fever, or difficulty in breathing)

you are caring for a COVID-19 suspect/confirmed patient

you are a health worker attending to patients with respiratory symptoms

The Ministry further stated, while wearing a mask for protection from coronavirus, one should: