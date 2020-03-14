Coronavirus: Andhra Pradesh to implement Epidemic Diseases Act 1897

Even as one patient has tested positive for novel coronavirus in Nellore, the Andhra Pradesh State Government on Friday decided to implement the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 as a precautionary measure.

The decision to implement the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been done as per the directions from the Union Cabinet Secretary, Rajiv Gauba (IAS). State Special Chief Secretary for Health Medical & Family Welfare, Dr. K S Jawahar Reddy (IAS), said in case individuals are found not following precautionary measures, action would be taken against them as per Section 2 of the Act. With the positive case coming to the surface, health officials in Andhra Pradesh have increased the awareness activities and added infrastructure to control spreading of the virus.

Two special labs have been set up, at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati and Government General Hospital (GGH) in Vijayawada, for testing blood samples of suspected patients. While another centre for processing will be set up at a hospital in Kakinada, 56 hospitals have been equipped with isolation wards across the state. Two quarantine facilities – one at Vizag and one in Tirupathi have been set up. Each can accommodate nearly 500 and 200 patients respectively. At present, 20,000 households in Nellore have been screened for the presence of the virus. No symptoms were found in the localities screened.

Citizens can call helpline numbers 104 or 0866-2410978 for assistance. Officials have asked citizens not to panic, as all preventive care is being taken promptly.