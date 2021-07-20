The rain gods have blessed us after a week of unbearable heat. Now, with rainfall expected everyday of this week, there are hopes of blissful weather in Vizag.

This forecast comes as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and nearby areas. This weather interference is likely to develop into a moderate thunderstorm which is predicted to occur in Visakhapatnam, and the rest of North Andhra Pradesh, as well as the Odisha coast.

Due to this impending storm, the weather in Vizag is likely to be cool and cloudy this week, with irregular spells of rain in a few areas of the city till 23 July 2021. Strong winds gusting at 40-50 kmph are predicted along the Andhra Pradesh coast. In this regard, fishermen, in the coastal areas, have been warned not to venture into the sea till 24 July 2021.

FROM CYCLONE WARNING CENTRE STRONG WINDS BASED ON 0300 UTC DATED 20-07-2021 STRONG SURFACE WINDS FROM WESTERLY DIRECTION SPEED REACHING FORTY TO FIFTY KMPH GUSTING TO SIXTY KMPH LIKELY ALONG AND OFF COASTAL ANDHRA PRADESH AND YANAM TILL 21ST JULY 2021 MORNING. — Cyclone Warning Centre Visakhapatnam (@cwcvsk) July 20, 2021

On Tuesday, 20 July 2021, heavy rain with lightning was experienced in the northern parts of Visakhapatnam in the afternoon, with the southern areas remaining largely dry. Kapuluppada and Madhurawada received the most rainfall during this period (more than 35 mm within an hour).