For those in their twenties and thirties, the 2000s was a glorious decade. While some were in high school, and others in college, all were enjoying arguably the best years of their lives. During these years, we also entered the world of romance, from the first crush to first love to first heartbreak. And then, what’s better to cure heartbreak than to watch a rom-com movie with a bucket of ice cream to reignite our faith in love? Most of us must have watched all these 10 classic rom-coms from the 2000s in our teenage years and seen love to be a beautiful, wonderful feeling to be in. Now, we can catch up on these amazing movies on OTT platforms like Netflix. Read on to get a dose of teenage nostalgia.

#1 Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

As teens in the 2000s, diaries were like our best friends. They carried our most intimate secrets, as well as all our lives’ dreams and goals. Bridget Jones’s Diary is every teenage diary put on a reel. While it’s a typical love triangle, the characterisation of Bridget Jones in this movie and the way Renee Zellweger portrays her is nothing short of spectacular. It’s no surprise then that she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Where to watch – Netflix

#2 How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Remember those classic romantic comedies where the two protagonists are at loggerheads and then fall in love with each other? This is one of them. Starring Matthew McConaughey and Kate Hudson in the lead, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is about two individuals with their own respective missions. While the woman’s goal is to get rid of her date within 10 days, the man has wagered that he can get any woman to fall in love with him within 10 days. And when these two come together, it’s hilarious and romantic at the same time.

Where to watch – Netflix

#3 50 First Dates (2004)

What if the girl you fall in love with doesn’t remember you the next day? 50 First Dates is the story of a man in Hawaii who falls in love with a woman but learns that she suffers from a very rare type of amnesia. Then ensues his pursuit to win her over every day. The chemistry between Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, the truly emotional story and the exotic setting of Hawaii make this a rom-com classic. Which many of us may have watched more than 50 times, but would not mind one more time. Because it is one of the best rom-coms ever and definitely, a classic from the 2000s.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#4 13 Going On 30 (2004)

As children, there have been moments when we wished to be 30 years old. Now we wish to be that kiddish age of 13 again. In 13 Going On 30, a young girl wishes on her birthday to be 30 years old and her wish comes true. Starring Jennifer Garner in the lead, this movie is truly one of the best rom-com fantasies going around and a movie that we have watched repeatedly during our teenage years. Watch out for a young, heartthrob of a guy Mark Ruffalo as the beau in the movie.

Where to watch – Netflix

#5 The Girl Next Door (2004)

Starring Elisha Cuthbert and Emile Hirsch in the lead, this high school rom-com is every young guy’s fantasy of falling in love with the girl who moves in next door. Right from university prospects, to taking the girl of your dreams to the prom, there’s a lot of reasons why teenagers love this movie. While it didn’t perform well at the time of its release, it has become a cult classic over the years and is one of the best rom-coms from the 2000s.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#6 The 40-year-old Virgin (2005)

One of the best romantic comedies ever, this movie is a Steve Carrell show throughout and is credited for establishing him as a lead actor in the comedy genre. It targets the prevalent belief in society that there is an appropriate age to lose your virginity. While the movie has a very good message, it is highly relatable to many bachelors in the world who face the same issue in their lives.

Where to watch – Netflix

#7 Definitely, Maybe (2008)

With a sad undertone of a child’s parents getting divorced, this rom-com is about a man who tells his daughter about the relationships in his life without revealing the women’s names. It’s a game where the daughter has to guess her mother’s name from the story. With an ensemble cast of Ryan Reynolds, Abigail Breslin, Isla Fisher, Rachel Weisz and Elizabeth Banks, Definitely, Maybe is an endearing story about a father-daughter relationship and a must-watch for all.

Where to watch – Netflix

#8 Confessions of a Shopaholic (2009)

This one is for all the people who love shopping and just can’t resist buying new things. If you feel that you have a shopping addiction, watch this movie where the protagonist is a successful magazine writer but her shopping debts come back to haunt her in her career. Along with this, the romantic angle of the story is also very enriching, with excellent chemistry between the two leads, Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy. It’s truly one of the classic rom-coms from the 2000s that most of us have repeatedly watched with our friends.

Where to watch – Disney+ Hotstar

#9 Bride Wars (2009)

For many women, the day of their wedding is very special and something they fantasise about from their childhood. In this movie, two childhood friends grow up with the fantasy of having their weddings at the same venue. But when both their weddings are scheduled on the same date at the same venue, war ensues as they both try to make their respective wedding better than the other’s. Thoroughly funny and sometimes silly, this movie is just what you and your gal friends need to watch before you plan your own weddings.

Where to watch – Amazon Prime Video

#10 He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)

The mother of all rom-coms from the 2000s, this classic movie has a cast like no other, with big names like Ben Affleck, Jennifer Aniston, Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Connelly, Bradley Cooper and Scarlett Johansson. The story follows the romantic lives of 9 individuals, with Gigi played by Ginnifer Goodwin being the focal point. If you’re a fan of movies with star-studded casts, you’re bound to love this one.

Where to watch – Netflix