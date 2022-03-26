On 25 March 2022, a team of government officials has inspected sites near Bheemili for the construction of a new lighthouse. The Director, Directorate of Light Houses & Light Ships, Ministry of Shipping, Ajay Kumar, AP Maritime Board CEO BM Ravindranath Reddy, Deputy Director of Shipping Naresh Kumar, and Bheemili Incharge Port Conservator Murthy were among the team of officials. The old lighthouse area, International Signalling Station, Port Shipping office sites were inspected during the scout tour.

The old lighthouse, which was constructed during the British era, stands 36 feet tall on the coast of Bheemili Beach. Due to the lighthouse lying low, the Ministry of Shipping has decided to construct a taller one, which will make it easier for the sailors to navigate. The presence of high mast lights and mercury lights along the beach road has often made it difficult for the ships to differentiate them from the lighthouse. The Directorate of Light Houses & Light Ships has received multiple complaints from sailors regarding the same, which has led them to take up this project.

As per the sources, the new lighthouse in Bheemili will be constructed at a height of 100 feet. The Maritime Board was directed to take this to the notice of the AP Government for the sanction of funds and land. Engineers from the Directorate of Light Houses and Light Ships are yet to prepare a detailed report on the project, according to which action will be taken.