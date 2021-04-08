The first quarter of 2021 has witnessed a handful of Telugu movies strike gold at the box office. While it was Ravi Teja’s Krack that began the proceedings in style in January, Uppena, which released in February, carried the momentum forward. March was all about Naveen Polishetty and his blockbuster comedy Jathi Ratnalu leaving the audience in splits all over. The success of these films has not only revived the hopes of other filmmakers to release films in theatres in the post-lockdown period but also upped the anticipation surrounding their OTT releases. While Krack is already streaming on Aha, Uppena and Jathi Ratnalu are also set to soon light up OTT platforms, with their official release dates now out.

Last week, it was announced that Uppena will begin streaming on OTT giant Netflix from 14 April, Amazon Prime Video, on Wednesday, revealed the release date of Jathi Ratnalu. Taking to social media, the OTT platform announced that the recent Telugu flick will be streaming from 11 April.

Produced by Sukumar, in collaboration with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the banners of respective banners Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers, Uppena is estimated to have grossed a handsome sum at the box office. Featuring Vaishnav Tej, Krithi Shetty, and Vijay Sethupathi, and directed by debutant Buchi Babu Sana, the film revolves around the lead pair facing the challenges thrown by casteism and other prejudices in society.

Jathi Ratnalu, on the other hand, is a light-hearted entertainer. Also directed by a debutant, KV Anudeep, the film struck gold at the box office and even went on to collect over $1 million in the United States. Produced by Nag Ashwin, it stars Naveen Polishetty, Priyadarshi, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

In addition to Jathi Ratnalu and Uppena, other recent Telugu films, including Chaavu Kaburu Challaga and Sreekaram, are also expected to make their way to OTT platforms soon.