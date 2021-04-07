Vizag is home to a diverse range of flora and fauna. Many exotic birds can be spotted at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP). For all the nature enthusiasts, and the general public as well, Vizag Zoo, in collaboration with Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE), is organising a series of bird-walks this weekend, on 10 and 11 April 2021. If lucky one gets to spot some exotic birds of Vizag.

The free ranges of Vizag Zoo habitats over 100 species of birds. This avian population includes aquatic and terrestrial birds. Such as the Painted Storks, Ibis, Pelicans, Egrets, Bee-eaters, Hoopoe, Orioles, Woodpeckers, Babblers, Parakeets and many more. A few more feathered friends to look out for during these walks are Raptors namely, the mighty White-bellied Sea Eagle, Brahminy Kite.

“It is a common misconception that many birds are only spotted during the winter season. We are conducting this series to create awareness on the various other birds found during the summer months as well,” informed Bhagyasree Venugopal, the resource person from WCTRE who will be conducting the bird walks.

The unique advantage of taking up this walk is the exclusive access to the zoological park, outside of its operational hours. Commencing early in the morning, at 6 AM, one gets to experience the zoo without the usual crowd and dodge the harsh summer sun. The participants are asked to strictly adhere to the COVID- 19 visitors’ protocol throughout the session. They should also carry their own water bottles along with their cameras and binoculars.

Earlier, in November, similar walks were conducted by the zoo authorities. Each session then consisted of 20 members. However, considering the increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in the city, the number of participants are being limited to 10 per session.

Date: 10 April and 11 April 2021

Timings: 6 AM to 8:30 AM

Registration Fee: Rs 200/-

For more details, contact Butterfly Park Assistant– +91 7893632900 or Resource Person –

+91 9487802211.