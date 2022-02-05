Rushikonda Beach is one of Visakhapatnam’s most frequented spots in the city. For many, the Vizag beaches are a one-stop solution for improving their mood. The panoramic vistas, mystical sunsets, mouth-watering street food, adventure sports activities, age-old heritage sites, grand hotels, delightful cafes and much more, make your visit worthwhile. Rushikonda Beach is the only one to flaunt a Blue Flag on its shore, in Andhra Pradesh. A drive-by Rushikonda Beach Road is therapeutic for any Vizagite. The coastline of Rushikonda is dotted with numerous street food stalls, glittery cafes, adventure activities, and more.

Here is a detailed tour guide of the places to visit and things to do around Rushikonda Beach in Visakhapatnam.

#1 Visit the number of delightful cafes

Several cafes have popped up on the stretch of Rushikonda Beach Road, in recent times. These cafes are often seen to be occupied by the students of nearby colleges. If you are in search of a place to enjoy a snack with your friends, Gypsy Resto Café, V Hangout Resto Café, and the Bean Board at Ramanaidu Studios are some of the eateries with great ambience.

#2 Spend time on the beach

It is always refreshing to sit by the coast and look at the waves overtake one another as they pass by your feet. As children, we all loved building sandcastles and collecting tiny seashells found in the wet sand. One can never get too old to immerse themselves in these fun activities and reminisce the innocent childhood days. The number of shopping stalls selling decorative showpieces, wind chimes, and other articles made out of seashells will satisfy the shopaholics.

#3 Adventure activities

Rushikonda Beach also caters to the adventure lovers in the city, thanks to the initiatives taken by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department and other private groups organizing adventure sports. These adventurous activities involve speed boating, tide pooling, and scuba diving. One can also try sunrise kayaking at Rushikonda Beach. These activities are available for interested people throughout the week. The required equipment for these activities will be provided by the organizers.

#4 Feast at the grand hotels

Next on our tour guide of Rushikonda Beach is the hotel one can visit. The stretch of Rushikonda Beach Road is lined-up with several hotels that serve a wide variety of delicacies. Be it the grand Radisson Blu Hotel or the cosy Raju Gaari Dhaba or Shore Front Resort one can spoil themselves with the numerous options available. The grand buffet at Radisson Blu is one of the primary reasons to visit the star hotel. If given the opportunity, no Vizagite would miss it to feast on the non-vegetarian varieties at the famous Raju Gaari Dhaba. The seafood catalogue at Sai Priya Resorts is a special mention.

#5 Eating spree at the street food stalls

If someone asked you to give one primary reason to visit Rushikonda Beach, there is no better answer than the number of street food stalls one can feast on. The famous Rushikonda Maggi has become so synonymous with the place that it can be listed as one of the signature dishes of Vizag. The list of famous street foods at Rushikonda would be incomplete without the most celebrated muri mixture. You must also try the tiffin stalls which serve hot egg dosas, idlis which melt in your mouth, crispy vadas with spicy chutneys and sambar.

#6 Heritage and Devotional Sites

Visakhapatnam is well known for being home to several age old Buddhist sites in its vicinity. One such archeological site is Thotlakonda, which is located near Rushikonda. To give your visit to Rushikonda a devotional touch, you can visit the famous ISKCON Temple. This peaceful abode of Lord Krishna is the perfect place to meditate and drive all the negativity away, as the sound of the sea waves reverberate in your ears. The Venkateswara Swamy Temple, located on the hill opposite Rushikonda Beach, is a fusion of devotional chants and scenic view from the hilltop.

#7 Kick-start your day with a splendid sunrise

Is there any better way to start your day than watching the blue sea reflect the orange sunrays? These are the scenes on can witness on an early morning at the Rushikonda Beach. Just imagine how the experience feels, if just the thought of it excites you so much. You must not miss the opportunity to try sunrise kayaking, organized by private groups.

