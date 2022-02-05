Jayanthi Vishnuvyas, a boy of Narsipatnam, Visakhapatnam District, has bagged a highly rewarding job at the global tech giant, Google. He has cracked the interview for the role of a Level-4 Senior Engineer, with an annual package of Rs. 47.50 lakhs. Vishnuvyas is currently working at Accenture, Bangalore, for a salary package of Rs. 15 lakhs per annum. He is an Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) graduate from NIT Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh.

Vishnuvyas s/o Satyanarayana and Vedavati, has recently attended the interview for the role of a senior engineer. Upon securing the job at Google, the Narsipatnam boy is all set to take over the responsibilities on March 7, 2022. His job location is mentioned as Bangalore, where he is currently located, as an employee at Accenture.

On this note, another major job placement has been bagged by an engineering final year student from Kadapa. Adanukota Yashwanth, a native of Railway Koduru, Kadapa, has been picked by ThirdAI Corp, an American artificial intelligence start-up, headquartered in Texas. The salary package offered by the company is said a whooping Rs. 95 lakh per annum. Yashwanth has scored 982 marks during his intermediate, in the branch of MPC, and secured a decent rank in the nationwide JEE examination. This has earned him admission into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur. Currently, he is an engineering final year student, in the branch of Computer Science.