Six men have been arrested by the Visakhapatnam District Police, under the recent land grab case in Pendurthi. They accused have illegally trespassed into a government land, in Pendurthi, by destroying the compound wall, at 10:30am, on 27 January, 2022. When this came to the attention of the Pendurthi Police Station, a team of police officers were deployed at the spot, at 3pm. The accused tried to escape from the scene, causing minor injuries to the officers during the process.

The accused A2, A4, A5, and A6 were arrested the next day and sent to judicial remand on 28 January, 2022, while the accused A1 and A3 absconded from the city. The accused A1, Doddi Kiran (29), is a civil contractor and a resident of Ganapathi Nagar, Gopalapatnam, Visakhapatnam City. The A3, Jeeni Pavan Kumar (25), is a driver and a resident of Durga Nagar, Naiduthota, Pendurthi. A1 and A3 were arrested on 4 February, 2022, at 1:00am, at Maharani Chowk, Hoshiarpur District, Punjab State, with the assistance of local police, thus solving the Pendurthi land grab case.

The A1 has been charged under the following cases, 1 Cr.No.892/2017, U/s 420,447,427 r/w 511,506(2) r/w 34 Indian Penal Code (IPC) of Pendurthi Police Station, 2 Cr.No.84/2021 U/s 447,427,506 IPC of Vallampudi Police Station, Vizianagaram District, 3 Cr.No.231/2019 U/s 506,509,323 r/w 34 IPC of Gopalapatnam Police Station, 4 Cr.No.634/2017 U/s 326,324,323,379 r/w 34 IPC of Pendurthi Police Station, 5 Cr.No.192/2014 U/s 323,354,506 IPC of Gopalapatnam Police Station, and 6 551/2021 U/s 447,427 r/w 34 IPC of Pendurthi Police Station.