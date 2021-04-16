Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the health officials in the state to write to the Centre if any shortage of Covid-19 vaccine occurs. At a review meeting with the state health department on Thursday, CM Jagan touched on various raging issues from Covid-19 treatment to the vaccination drive.

The Chief Minister asked the health officials to write to the Union Government if a need for more vaccines arises in the state. Andhra Pradesh was supplied with 6.4 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses on Monday and Tuesday, and 6.28 of those vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday itself. The Chief Minister applauded this landmark achievement and asked the health officials to continue administering 6 lakh doses every day, in the coming days, to meet the set vaccination objectives.

Other than this, the CM directed the state health officials to spread more awareness about the 104 number services, like Covid-19 related queries, ensuring beds and treatment for patients and ambulance services. He also asked them to keep track of the patients in home isolation and ordered officials to put the 1902 Spandana toll-free number for any Covid-related grievances that the public might have.

To prevent any private hospitals from profiteering from the present circumstances, CM Jagan asked the state health officials to fix a rate for Covid-19 treatment at private hospitals and ensure that the hospitals don’t charge beyond that rate.

“Fees or charges for treatment should be displayed at hospitals and the details on whom to complain if being overcharged,” he said, insisting that the private hospitals should not take this situation as an opportunity to mint money.

CM Jagan has insisted that the quality of tests, treatment and food at the hospitals shouldn’t be compromised in any manner and no scarcity of beds should occur.

In the meeting, the health officials informed CM Jagan that the Covid-19 positivity rate is 6.03% and 108 hospitals are allotted for Covid-19 currently by the health department. They also mentioned that 10,780 beds out of 15,669 are available at present in the state, along with 1,987 ventilators. They said that 22,637 patients are in home isolation and their health is being tracked continuously.

The Covid-19 situation in Andhra Pradesh grows more severe as the state crossed the mark of 5000 new cases daily on Thursday.