CM Jagan to lay foundation stone for underground parking in Vizag

The Andhra Pradesh State Government has given its nod to the underground parking project on the RK Beach Road in Vizag. This is part of the Integrated Museum Tourism Complex Project, which will connect the Submarine Museum and TU 142 Aircraft Museum, and will have its foundation stone laid by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on 28 December 2019.

The underground parking, which will be extended up to the YMCA at a later stage, will also include the area behind Rajiv Smriti Bhavan and in front of the Andhra University Convention Centre. The underground parking area in Vizag is proposed to be 18 metres wide, stretch over 1.1 km and is expected to facilitate close to 900 cars and 300 to 400 two-wheelers.

The Chief Minister will also launch the Kailasagiri-based planetarium and integrated museum projects as well as the natural history park and museum at Kapuluppada, a multi-level car parking at Siripuram, master plan roads. All these initiatives are being helmed by the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

On Thursday, there has been further progress in terms of the new developmental initiatives taken up by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The projects include laying of pipelines across the city, bio-mining at Kapuluppada dumping yard, redevelopment and shore strengthening works under Andhra Pradesh Disaster Recovery Project, rejuvenation of Mudasarlova reservoir and revamping of municipal schools.