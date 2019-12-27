BCG report awaited before taking a decision on Andhra Pradesh capital

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet postponed making a decision about decentralising the state’s capital. The news came in after a two-hour-long meeting held in Amaravati on Friday.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Perni Nani) announced that the cabinet has taken several decisions, and discussed the GN Rao committee report thoroughly. He said that the State Government is awaiting a report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) post which a decision will be taken. The BCG is scheduled to submit its report in the first week of January.

The expert committee constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government had announced earlier about the three-capital decentralised concept for AP. The committee, headed by G N Rao, recommended three capitals for AP namely: a legislative capital in Amaravati, an executive capital in Visakhapatnam and a judicial capital in Kurnool.

In view of the farmers’ protests against shifting the capital to another city, security arrangements had been made in the Amaravati region ahead of the meeting.

The Minister stated that the funds procured from the Centre will be used to develop the land given by farmers in Amaravati. He added that Amaravati would be made into an Information Technology hub similar to Visakhapatnam