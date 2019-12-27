The management of GITAM (deemed-to-be University) is organising a mega alumni meet on 27th and 28th of December 2019. The event, named Homecoming 2019, is dedicated to the students of 1984 to 2000 who graduated from GITAM (deemed-to-be University). The two-day alumni meet will comprise of various events organised for the ex-graduates to rekindle their memories associated with this institute.

The festivities, on the first day, commenced with the arrival of the attending alumni and their registration for the numerous events. Various micro-events have been organised, by individual departments, as ice breakers. Additionally, there are interactive sessions being conducted where one can rebuild the old bonds with their respective classmates.

Guided tours have been organised so that the various GITAM alumni can witness how the campus has grown over the years. Sports and carnival activities have been lined up with food and handicraft stalls.

The main inaugural ceremony will be held, where the President will address the attendees as well as have a question and answer session. After this, GITAM has organised reunion dinners, with entertainment, at different locations depending on the respective graduation batch.

The second day will have laughter yoga and wellness sessions, which will be followed by a breakfast session at the campus canteen. The alumni batches will also be showcased the present talent of GITAM students through sports and carnival performances.

Later, a grand gala evening will be held at Sai Priya Beach Resort. This will comprise of the valedictory and felicitation ceremonies. Selected alumni will be sharing their experiences. The evening, and the overall celebrations, will end with a night show by stand-up comedian Atul Khatri and the retro musical duo, Colonial Cousins.