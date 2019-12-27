24-km-long human chain to greet CM YS Jagan in Visakhapatnam

Marking the visit of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visakhapatnam, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, and General Secretary, V Vijay Sai Reddy said that a 24-km-long human chain would be formed, to offer a grand welcome to the CM. The human chain will be organised from the airport to RK Beach, on 28 December 2019.

On Thursday, the ruling party’s General Secretary, reviewed the arrangements of Visakha Utsav, along with AP Tourism Minister, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, and other district officials. Speaking to the media, Mr. Reddy said that people have been eagerly waiting to show their gratitude to the Chief Minister for proposing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of the State. Taking to Twitter, he invited Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs), Members of Parliament (MPs), Member of State Legislative Council (MLCs), and party activists of YSRCP to join the event.

Informing about the security arrangements of the two-day festival, City Police Commissioner, Rajeev Kumar Meena (IPS) shared that 2,500 police personnel will be deployed during the carnival. He further added that nine IPS officers, 30 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 10 Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 100 Circle Inspectors (CIs), 200 Sub-Inspector (SI) would supervise the law and order situation. Furthermore, bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs have also been deployed to strengthen security.

Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana, Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar Meena, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Srijana, and other officials were also present at the meeting