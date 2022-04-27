The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G Lakshmisha IAS has directed the authorities to deploy the Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) vehicles by 6 am every day. On Tuesday, the GVMC Commissioner inspected the cleanliness measures being taken at various localities in the city. Upon reviewing the situation, he mandated the CLAP vehicles, which were commissioned in Vizag for garbage collection under a state government initiative, must reach the waste pickup points at the scheduled time.

Further, the commissioner added that a detailed route map for each CLAP vehicle must be prepared for an efficient and timely garbage collection. He then instructed the secretariat (sachivalayam) staff to increase awareness regarding monthly garbage collection among the public by going door-to-door. It is already known that GVMC is collecting a monthly tax of Rs 150 from the residents of Vizag for waste collection.

Last year, a total of 678 garbage collection vehicles have been commissioned in Vizag under the CLAP initiative by the Andhra Pradesh State Government. While 578 of them are being used to pick up waste from the wards under GVMC limits, the remaining 100 are being utilised for the clearance of dustbins across the city.