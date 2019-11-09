CII organises Conference on Logistics in Visakhapatnam

The CII organized a Conference on Logistics focusing on the theme “Enhance Logistics Competitiveness through Smart & Sustainable Business” in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Speaking at the Inaugural Session of the CII Conference Dr. D K Srinivas, IRS, Principal Commissioner, Customs said that the Government of India constituted a trade facilitation council to address logistics bottlenecks for accelerating growth and reducing transportation cost. He felt that logistics could be improved by implementing digitization.

He emphasized that there is a need to have an integrated approach to port handling facilities by involving all stakeholders. Referring to Government procedures, there has been standardization of rules followed by customs at ports.

Mr. P L Haranadh, IRTS, Deputy Chairman, Visakhapatnam Port Trust was of the opinion that when an economy grows the logistics sector would also grow and contributes to the creation of more employment opportunities. In order to address the infrastructure bottlenecks at Ports, the Government of India launched the Sagaramala initiative. He felt that there is a need for faster evacuation of goods at Ports for the transshipment of more goods.

Illustrating about various modes of transport, Mr. Haranadh emphasised on the need for supplementing Roadways, railways with Seaports. In order to reduce logistics costs, he suggested developing coastal shipping in the State. He advocated for better customer experience to attract more business for the ports.

Mr. Krishna B Kotak, Chairman, JM Baxi Group stated that location plays a vital role in creating a logistics hub. He said that Andhra Pradesh has all the distinct features for making it as Logistics hub of the country.

Mentioning about the export of various food products, he said that Andhra Pradesh produces eighty percent of ingredients required for preparing masalas which need to be exported from Andhra Pradesh Ports. In this connection, he said that there is a need to create great volumes of business and develop the required infrastructure at Ports in Andhra Pradesh. This would help to create Andhra Pradesh as a gateway to export of various products from the state, he added.

Mr. Vijay Naidu Galla, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh State Council in his address felt that building the required infrastructure is essential for promoting growth in the logistics sector.

In setting the context, Mr. Anil Narayanan, Convenor, Logistics, and Marine Panel, CII Visakhapatnam Zone said that Visakhapatnam city enjoys a strategic advantage due to “ Look East Policy”. With the proposed Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor the city is on the international map in attracting investments into the logistics sector. He also mentioned that with digitization there has been increasing mechanization at various container terminals.

Mr. J Srinivasa Raju, Vice Chairman, CII Visakhapatnam Zone delivered the Concluding remarks at the conference. In his address, Mr. Srinivasa Raju highlighted the CII visit to Andaman & Nicobar Islands and briefed the potential opportunities available for Industry. He also said that Industry in Visakhapatnam could take advantage of potential opportunities in Andaman & Nicobar Island.