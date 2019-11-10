Air pollution in Vizag: Things you need to do to stay safe

The majority of Indian cities have been reeling under the air pollution problem, including Vizag for the last couple of days. While the Air Quality Index (AQI) indicates that the city’s index is currently at a moderate level, it is advised that the sensitive groups take requisite measures to stay safe. Doctors have also seen a surge in patients suffering from respiratory infections, allergies, and asthma.

Dr. Phanidranath from Pinnacle Pulmonology spoke about the rising illnesses with Yo! Vizag and elaborated on the two kinds of pollution – outdoor and indoor. “The ill-effects of outdoor pollution are discussed and well known, but the rising diseases caused due to indoor pollution are still not made aware of. Indoor pollution is caused due to cooking with no ventilation, burning incense, firewood and mosquito coils. I would suggest restricting the use of these products,” said the pulmonologist.

Dealing with pollution is two-fold: restricting indoor pollution, and protecting oneself while outdoors. If you’re worried about the poor air quality playing spoilsport in your plans, here are a few things you can do to stay safe while venturing out: