The Crime Investigation Department (CID), on Tuesday, conducted searches across government hospitals in Visakhapatnam. The inspections were held in connection with the case that was registered against the discrepancies in the contract for maintenance of medical equipment in government hospitals and medical colleges during the regime of the last government. Investigations are underway into allegations that some of the purchases were also made with excess prices.

During the raids, the officials reviewed the equipment purchased between 2015 and 2018. The CID team first visited Gopalapatnam Maternity Hospital. The authorities noted details regarding the tagging and restoration works taken up at the 30-bed maternity hospital.

At Aganampudi Community Health Centre (CHC), the CID team took stock of the material purchase details. Furthermore, the Aganampudi CHC staff were requested to submit relevant information about the invoice bills of the infrastructure and warranty details of Kaniti Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) and Vada Chepurupalli Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC). Additionally, inspections were held at Pendhurthi Government Hospital and Bheemili Community Health Centre.

Earlier on 10 April, 2021, the CID teams conducted searches at the King George Hospital (KGH) and other government hospitals in Visakhapatnam. As many as six teams of two Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), six inspectors, and eight sub-inspectors, led by an additional SP level officer, questioned the staff of various departments and collected details.

It may be noted that the CID launched simultaneous raids on 1,315 government institutions across the state to probe into the medical device maintenance scandal. Led by CID Additional Director General of Police, PV Sunil Kumar, 42 special teams from 13 districts took part in the field search. During the three-day-long raids, the teams visited District Central Hospitals, Government General Hospitals, Urban Health Centres, Community Health Centres, and Primary Health Centres in Andhra Pradesh.