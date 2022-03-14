The festival of colours is here and so is Chrome Outdoors Holi Hai Season 12. Experience the biggest Holi party in Vizag this year at The Park Hotel on 18 March 2022. Proving yet again why they are the soul of parties in Vizag, Chrome Outdoors is gearing up to host the festival of colours on a grand scale. Be sure to be there on the big day and make sure you do not miss out on the party. Scroll down to take a look at why you should not miss out on Chrome Outdoors Holi Hai Season 12.

Biggest Rain Dance in Vizag

Remember the “Balam Pichkari” song from YJHD? Love how Ranbir and Deepika groove to the beats under the rain? Well, here is your chance to experience the biggest rain dance Vizag has ever seen. If you are missing the rainy season or looking to beat the heat this Holi, Chrome Outdoors is here to save the day.

2 stages with your choice of music

What is a Holi party without a DJ? Imagine having 6 DJs on the floor, playing the right music to give you the party jitters. What makes Holi Hai Season 12 special is the two different stages being set up for different genres of music. While one stage is dedicated to the Bollywood hits, the second one will get you going with International chartbusters. Do we have to say more before you check Chrome Outdoors Instagram handle to book your passes for the biggest Holi party in Vizag?

Selfie Booth

Celebrations are incomplete without capturing them on your cameras. To fulfil the experience, Holi Hai will have a selfie stall for you to pose with your buddies. Don’t miss the chance to save your smiles on your image gallery and cherish them for the rest of your life.

Food and Drinks

Dancing your heart out is a tiring affair. To cater to your hunger needs, a variety of vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods will be made available to you. Share a hearty meal with your friends after having the fun of your life. Additionally, a catalogue of drinks will be within your reach to satisfy your thirst and much more.

Organic Colours

Any celebration ought to be safe alongside being fun. Taking this as their motto, Holi Hai Season 12 is here with a safe means to celebrate the festival. Chrome Outdoors has not left any stone unturned in the process of making the festival safe. Organic colours, which are free of any harm, will be used at the party.

Children’s Play Area

Holi Hai is not just for the adults but also for the toddlers who are fascinated by the festival of colours. Tag along with children and give them an experience they would remember for a lifetime.

For any further inquiries and registration, hop on to chromeoutdoorsvizag on Instagram.

Contact: +91 7993972131, 0891 6825678, +91 990716157.