In a significant move for Visakhapatnam’s development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, laid the foundation stone for 6 major development projects totaling ₹1,528 crore in Vizag yesterday. Accompanied by key ministers and officials, CM Jagan inaugurated projects ranging from water supply augmentation to comprehensive sewerage systems. A notable initiative is the construction of a new Greater Visakha Municipal Corporation (GVMC) office building at Mudasarlova, costing ₹99.47 crore.

Among the development projects, a ₹595 crore plan aims to enhance water supply in Madhurawada, benefiting nearly 7 lakh Vizag residents. Another ₹553 crore project focuses on a comprehensive sewerage system in the same area. Additionally, a ₹231 crore effort will improve water supply and underground drainage in specific zones under AMRUT. The development plan also encompasses the creation of an eco-friendly turtle-themed beach over a five-acre space at Sagar Nagar. Simultaneously, a ₹34 crore project was initiated for the widening of the Giri Pradikshina road.

Vision Visakha

Furthermore, the CM introduced ‘Vision Visakha,’ envisioning Visakhapatnam as a global metropolis, competing with cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru. He highlighted plans for iconic structures, a convention center, and high-speed rail corridors.

Expressing commitment to the city’s growth, CM Jagan also announced plans to live in Vizag post-elections, promising to hold his swearing-in ceremony there. “I will win the elections, and take an oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh again in Vizag itself”, he stated at yesterday’s event in Visakhapatnam. The ‘Vision Visakha’ document outlines expectations of a development plan for Vizag worth ₹1 lakh crore in the next five years, focusing on connectivity, industrial landscape, livability, sustainability, and urban planning.

He stressed the need for collaboration with the Central Government, private sector, and other stakeholders to realize these ambitious plans. He aims to elevate Andhra Pradesh’s services sector to the national average of 55% from its current 40%.

