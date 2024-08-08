Taking a short break from his busy schedule, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has made a stop to go shopping for his wife Nara Bhuvaneswari, and bought a couple of sarees for her.

Going round the stalls amid cheers from visitors at an exhibition held in Vijayawada on 7 August to mark the National Handloom Day, Chandrababu Naidu stopped at some shops to buy sarees.

Though known for shrewdness in politics and perfection in selection of candidates in elections, it seems he finds it difficult to choose a right saree for his better half amid a slew of colourful varieties collected from different parts of the nation. Seems to be wavering with regard to selection, he was seen taking suggestions from those accompanying him.

Finding a well-designed saree but afraid of it being heavy, the Chief Minister enquired the trader about its weight. Finally, he laid his hands on Dharmavaram and Uppada sarees and bought them by paying cash. Hope his wife likes the ones selected by him whom people describe as a great visionary.

While shopping for his wife, the CM Chandrababu Naidu enquired the sellers about their problems. When a trader lamented that the profits were not on the expected lines because of the GST, he assured him of exempting it.

Later, participating in the National Handloom Day celebrations, Chandrababu Naidu said he would ask the Centre to exempt GST on the handloom products. “In case, it does not materialise, the State government will reimburse the amount,” he promised.

The Chief Minister advised the people to use handloom products at least a day in a month to promote the trade.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu