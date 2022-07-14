To all K-drama fans, 2022 seems very promising. As more and more investment is being made in Korean content, steamy rom-coms, heart-wrenching dramas and thriller cop stories will keep making it to our screens. With 4 new 2022 Korean movies and 1 must-watch web series available to binge on Netflix, what are you waiting for?

Here is a list of 4 new Korean movies and 1 web series of 2022 you must watch on Netflix

#1 Love and Leashes

Directed by Park Hyun-jin, this Korean rom-com is all about how love happened over a contract. The plot of the story shows how two co-workers enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain. Watch the movie on Netflix to see if it was just a contract, or if the two found a relationship beyond that. The cast of the movie includes Jung Ji-woo, Jung Ji-hoo in lead roles.

#2 The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure

A gutsy crew of Joseon pirates and bandits battle stormy waters and puzzling clues against militant rivals in search of a royal gold that has been lost at sea. The adventure action Korean drama is new on Netflix and is directed by Kim Jeong-hoon. The cast of the movie includes Han Hyo-joo, Kang Ha-neul, Sehun and others in lead roles.

#3 Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

A war between a criminal and a spy is common, but what’s interesting about this Korean movie is that it’s all about a war between spies. And a prosecutor steps into this deadly war while he was sent on a mission to inspect a blacktops team and its notorious leader. Watch how he deals with the spies in this action Korean drama directed by Na Hyun. The cast of the movie includes Sul Kyung-gu, Park Hae-soo and others in prominent roles.

#4 Carter

Directed by Jeong Byeong-gil, this new Korean movie is coming to Netflix on 5 August 2022. The upcoming South Korean action thriller follows Carter, who awakens two months into a deadly pandemic that has already shattered US and North Korea. He has no recollections of his past but finds a mysterious device in his head and a lethal bomb in his mouth. A voice gives him orders and he is thrown into a mysterious operation. The cast of this interesting movie includes Joo Won and Lee Sung-jae in lead roles.

#5 Alchemy of Souls

With a whopping 8.5 IMDb rating, this new Korean series on Netflix has everyone’s attention. The romantic Korean drama is an ongoing show with a new episode releasing every Saturday. It is set in a fictional country called Daeho and is all about how two young people overcome their twisted fates due to a magic spell for their love. Watch how the soul of an elite warrior is trapped inside a weak body of a servant.

Let us know in the comments below which Korean movie or web series on Netflix is your favourite?