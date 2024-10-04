A routine day at the Jonnada toll plaza in Bheemili Mandal, Bodametlapalem, Visakhapatnam, took a violent turn when an altercation between cab drivers and toll workers escalated into a physical confrontation, leaving multiple people injured.

The incident occurred on 2 October 2024, when a cab driver, travelling from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada, refused to pay the toll fee. In response, the toll plaza staff captured a photograph of the cab, which triggered an argument between the driver and the toll workers. Tensions quickly rose as other cab drivers, in support of their colleague, joined in and ganged up on the toll plaza staff.

In the ensuing chaos, a toll worker sustained severe injuries, while two cab drivers were also hurt during the skirmish.

Local police swiftly responded to the situation, arriving at the Jonnada toll plaza in Bodametlapalem, Visakhapatnam to break up the fight and disperse the drivers. Authorities have since filed a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

As the investigation continues, the police have assured that appropriate action will be taken against those involved in the violence.

Read also: Protest against VSP privatisation echoes at Pawan meet in Tirupati

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.