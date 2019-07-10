Time and again one needs to be reminded to drive cautiously and conduct regular safety checks on their vehicles. One such road accident, in Visakhapatnam district, occurred during the early hours of Tuesday. A privately owned bus, carrying 40 pilgrims, toppled over, near the Vantlamamidi Village, on the Paderu Ghat Road in Visakhapatnam.

The deadly road accident killed three women and left thirty-seven injured three women were killed, and thirty-seven injured, after the driver lost control. The police have cited the driver’s negligence and inexperience as the cause for the accident. The travelling group was from Kakinada in East Godavari district. They had been on a road trip to Goddess Majji Gairamma Temple in Rayagada, Odisha.

On their return, the group decided to visit Araku Valley as well. All the passengers were asleep when the driver, and his assistant, realised the impending catastrophe. Travelling at a high speed, which the driver could not control, the bus toppled on the winding ghat road, causing the horrific mishap.

Local villagers had rushed to rescue the survivors and took them to the nearest NTR Government Hospital, Anakapalle. The driver has been shifted to a private hospital in a critical condition. The deceased were identified as J Polamma (aged 63), B Denamma (60) and R Nagamani (65).