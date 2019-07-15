Bowl of Life: A humanitarian initiative for the stray animals and birds in Vizag

As the city becomes more urbanized and turns smarter, a voiceless section of its citizens is suffering. Left on the roads to fend for themselves, it is often impossible for the birds and stray animals in Vizag to find clean water and food sources. With natural water sources drying up, the free-flying birds are also left thirsty and deprived.

The ‘Bowl of Life’ is a humanitarian initiative by Sangitaa Sehgall. Known to many as the Founder of The Launch Pad, a training company based out of the city, her passionate love for animals shines through the many workshops she has conducted for children around animal welfare. “One day I found an eagle drinking out of the water bowl in my balcony,” she says, as the triggering point to her taking up the initiative of distributing bowls.

With summers turning up the heat across the city, she started this in April 2019 through social media and distributed 100 bowls to animal lovers across the city. While she is giving away the bowls for free, her only request is that those who want a bowl should pick it up from her personally.

The cement bowls have been designed to suit the requirements of different kinds of birds in mind, she says. They are 12 to 14 inches wide and have a wide rim. Easy to clean, they are sturdy and allow the birds to perch on the wide rim and drink. “I want to meet people who care for animals. My belief that Vizag is full of people who care for animals was vindicated when women came to pick up bowls from places like Madhurawada, Gajuwaka, Dolphin Hills, Navy Nagar, etc.”

“We need to have a plan for stray animals and birds. They shouldn’t have to die of hunger and thirst with human beings around”, says Sangitaa. “If each of us can take up the total responsibility of even one animal or bird, each animal in our city can live out its life with dignity. Is it too much to ask for?”

Contact Sangitaa Sehgal: +91 9490417053