With four exciting IPL matches, and a bunch of theatrical releases, including Gopichand’s Ramabanam and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the weekend is already loaded with tons of entertainment. With the heat soaring up by several notches every day, venturing out to spend some time by the beach or going on a pleasant drive clearly aren’t the ideal options to spend the weekend. To make your weekend exciting even while staying indoors, the OTT platforms are sprucing up the entertainment quotient with a long list of movies and web series that are releasing today. Don’t miss the chance to catch up on them all at once.

Below is the list of movies and web series releasing today on the OTT platforms

Meter

Starring Kiran Abbavaram and Athulya Ravi in the lead roles, Meter is a recent action comedy-drama directed by Ramesh Kaduri. A sincere cop’s son hates the police department for not rewarding his father’s honesty and integrity. But when he is forced to join the police forces, he makes a deal with a corrupt minister to get his job removed in return for an information leak. The rest of the plot revolves around a favour the minister asks the protagonist to fulfil.

OTT platform: Netflix

Corona Papers

Adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s 1949 film Stray Dog and the Tamil film 8 Thottakkal, Corona Papers is a Malayalam action thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The film unfolds around a robbery during the COVID-19 pandemic period and how the cops chase the culprits. It stars Shane Nigam, Shine Tom Chacko, Jean Lal, and Gayathrie in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Match Fixing

Match Fixing is an upcoming Telugu rom-com starring Vishwant, Vasanthi Krishnan, Pragya Nayan, and Abhijeeth Pendla in the leading roles. The movie is said to revolve around a love triangle and the hilarious events that unfold around it. It was directed by E Satti Babu.

OTT platform: ETV Win

Shabash Feluda

Shabash Feluda is a Bengali detective thriller series starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwick Chakraborty, Biplab Chatterjee, and others. The story follows Feluda and Topshe, who are on a family vacation in Gangtok. But things take a sharp turn when the protagonist is tasked with a mysterious murder investigation. As he delves deeper into the case, he finds that the clues are hidden inside an ancient artefact, Yamantak. Arrindam Sil directed this series while Padmanabha Dasgupta wrote it.

OTT platform: Zee5

Fireflies: Parth Aur Jugnu

Fireflies is a Hindi web series directed by National Award winner Hemant Gaba and written by Alok Sharma. Aekam Binjwe, Meet Mukhi and Madhoo Shah are seen as the main leads of the series. The story flows as Parth a teenager finds a mystical boy, Jugnu in the forest. After Jugnu reveals his reality to Parth, they both set to go on a mission to protect a mythological tree.

OTT platform: Zee5

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo

Directed by Homi Adajania, Saas Bahu Air Flamingo is a Hindi crime drama series starring Dimple Kapadia, Radika, Isha Talwar, and Angira Dhar in the lead roles. Savitri is the lady-in-lead of a massive cartel in a world of drugs and violence. To whom will the throne pass on? The series features Naseeeruddin Shah, Deepak Dobriyal, and Jimit Trivedi as supporting characters.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Leaked

Oakwood, Mumbai’s premium high school, is buzzing with flirty couples, rivalries, and a lot of extracurriculars. But a leaked MMS of a student leads to suicide. But is the MMS the real reason for her death? Created by Ektaa Kapoor and directed by Jeetu Arora, Leaked is a high-school teen drama starring Pankhuri Gidwani, Noyrika Bhatheja, Leena Lal, Diksha Chatwal, and others.

OTT platform: Amazon miniTV

Let us know which one of these movies and web series releasing today on OTT you are watching first this weekend.