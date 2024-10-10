Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is in its sixth week, airing on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa. The 24/7 live stream is available on Disney+ Hotstar, offering the audience unfiltered access to the house’s daily events. The latest episode brought several exciting developments, including the return of a fan-favourite task in a new format. Below are the key highlights from yesterday’s episode:

1. Try Not To Laugh Task

Bigg Boss assigned a fun task titled “Try Not To Laugh” to the housemates. Avinash was made the leader of the women’s team, while Rohini led the men. Each team had to fill their mouths with water while the opposing leader attempted to make them laugh and spill it. Despite Rohini’s best efforts, the women proved to be a tough crowd. Avinash, however, managed to make Manikanta laugh, securing a win for his team.

2. Slip of Words Incident

During the task, Avinash shifted his focus from Manikanta to Gautam, referencing “Ashwathama 2.0” as a joke. This referred to Gautam’s elimination and re-entry from the secret room in Season 7. Gautam was upset by the comment, and threw his microphone in frustration, as he felt the matter was from the previous season and was unnecessary to bring out now. Avinash later apologized for the comment, resolving the tension.

3. A Funny Reward

After the situation was settled, Avinash and Rohini were challenged to make Bigg Boss himself laugh, with the promise of a reward. They performed a skit, with Avinash mimicking Bigg Boss and Rohini playing the role of Bigg Boss’s wife—their skit, which also featured Hariteja, entertained the housemates and the audience. As a result, Bigg Boss awarded them a prize—another humorous twist—another packet of salt, highlighting the show’s playful nature.

4. The Return of BB Hotel Task

One of Bigg Boss’s iconic tasks, the BB Hotel, returned with a fresh twist. The BB Hotel, once grand, is now in ruins and burdened with debt. Nabeel is the owner, desperate to sell the hotel to clear his debts. The rest of the housemates take on various roles within the hotel:

Prerana is a forgetful manager, who will not do what is necessary.

Nikhil is the proud head chef with Seetha as his assistant and struggles with falling asleep during her shifts.

Prithviraj is the flirtatious security guard. His task is to open the doors for the guests.

Vishnu Priya as a private butler, who also handles housekeeping and has a romantic interest in Prithviraj

Yashmi is a tip-hungry housekeeper

Manikanta is a housekeeper with a habit of stealing and returning items

Gangavva as the Maharani, with Nayani Pavani as her assistant and aspiring social media influencer

Avinash is a superstar visiting secretly with his girlfriend, Rohini, who plays the role of a spoiled rich kid

Mehaboob as a private investigator hired by Rohini’s father, with Hariteja as his clueless assistant

Teja is a renowned food vlogger

Gautam Krishna is a handsome criminal on the run from the police

The hotel staff’s aim is to earn tips and stars from the guests by providing exceptional services. The team with the most money and stars will gain a strategic advantage, with the potential to compete for the Mega Chief position and other rewards.

5. Opening of the BB Hotel Task

Before the task officially began, Seetha humorously stole money, drawing laughter from the audience. The hotel opened its doors with a warm welcome, offering flower garlands and drinks to the guests. The housemates embraced their characters, creating entertaining scenarios. Rohini tipped Seetha, while Gautam rewarded Yashmi for a funny dance. Mehaboob and Hariteja hired Manikanta as a spy to gather information about Rohini and Avinash. The interactions between the housemates added intrigue and entertainment to the episode.

The episode concluded with a comical performance by Avinash and Rohini, leaving the audience laughing till the end. The housemates’ dedication to their roles, paired with the clever twists in the BB Hotel task, promise continuous entertainment for viewers in the coming episodes.

