The Pan Indian reality show Big Boss 8 Telugu, is currently in its eleventh week of airing. The show is airing on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel daily at 9:30 pm.

In yesterday’s episode, the family week was completed. The episode had emotional family bonding moments, excitement, and entertainment. Here are the highlights from the episode:

1. Prerana’s reunion:

At the beginning of the episode, Bigg Boss announced that the family week had concluded–this announcement distraught Prerana and Teja because their families did not visit them.

Despite her sadness, Prerana tried to stay strong. The moment the window blinds lifted, the housemates cheered for her, saying that her husband would enter the house, based on the date night setup in the garden area.

After a while, Prerana’s husband entered the house, and the couple reunited. Prerana’s husband advised her to be more patient in the future, to focus more, and to continue playing well.

He interacted with the housemates in a friendly manner and even cracked some jokes with them. Before leaving the house, the couple played a game in which Prerana’s husband won three hours of kitchen time for the house.

2. The New Mega Chief:

The Mega Chief contender race was announced in yesterday’s episode.

The entire house, except for Teja were Mega Chief contenders and Teja was made the sanchalak.

The Mega Chief task entailed unknotting a rope, collecting the Mega Chief letters, and placing them on the chief polls placed in the garden area. Whoever places the letters first will become the Mega Chief.

Avinash was the first to place the letters, making him the new Mega Chief of the week.

3. Teja’s Happy Ending:

Throughout the week, Teja’s emotional state declined because his family visit was canceled due to the house’s majority of worst player votes.

Every time a family member entered the house, Teja pleaded to one of the cameras, to allow his mother into the house with any consequence possible.

In the end, his persistence made his mother enter the house. The emotional reunion made the audience happy that Teja’s dream was fulfilled.

Teja’s mother gave him confidence, saying he played very well and might be in the top five if he continues his game. The kitchen timer gained three hours, earning cheers from the housemates.

Before leaving the house, Teja’s mother hand-fed him homemade food, concluding the family visits.

4. Expectations and Voting Updates:

The weekly episodes have concluded, leaving the audience waiting for the weekend episodes. There are no corrections during the family week, but the audience waits to see if the host, Nagarjuna, will correct Prerana for losing her temper and mumbling harsh words during the Masti task.

There are a lot of unofficial voting websites which show the voting results for every week. In those websites, Gautam has been leading the voting graph since the tenth week, pushing Nikhil from the first place.

Avinash and Vishnupriya are in the danger zone, making one of the two as the evicted contestant. It is uncertain if he will be safe, even if Avinash becomes the Mega Chief.

Nabeel has the eviction shield, which can save a contestant from elimination. We need to wait and see whether he will use it this week.

