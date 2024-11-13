Bigg Boss Telugu is in its eleventh week of airing and now is the time to support your favorite contestant. You can vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the voting numbers given below:

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Highlights

The show has now entered the Family week, introducing a cascade of emotions for the housemates. Yesterday’s episode started rough, but with the family visits, the atmosphere gradually softened. Here are some of the highlights:

1. Prerana and Gautam’s argument:

Gautam was given a punishment for his previous week’s food prank. Mega Chief Prerana decided to assign him to the dishwashing duty as a punishment.

In yesterday’s episode, Prerana asked Gautam to wash the dishes, to which Gautam replied that he would not do so until he got his assigned partner. This discussion changed into a fight, where Gautam said he could not take disrespectful words from others and Prerana said that Gautam was the worst contestant and irresponsible.

2. Nabeel’s Family Visit:

Bigg Boss dissolved Nabeel’s promise of not consuming sweets. He was given sweets to eat in the confession and action rooms. Nabeel’s mother, entered the house when Nabeel was in the action room. He joined his mother soon, with a warm reconciling hug.

Nabeel and his mother were given some personal time to talk. Nabeel’s mother advised him to continue his gameplay and win the title. Before leaving the house, Nabeel’s mother played a game to gift her son some homemade sweets. The entire interaction was heartwarming and emotional.

3. Teja’s Plea:

Teja is one of the wildcards who entered the house. As a consequence of being the worst player in the previous week, Teja got two punishments. One of them was that he could not become a Mega Chief contender this week and that his family would not visit during the family week.

Teja accepted the decision with a brave face but was seen visibly distressed. After Nabeel’s mother’s visit, Teja became emotional and pleaded with Bigg Boss to grant his family a visit.

He promised that he would play better or would be in the nomination every week. How Bigg Boss will respond in the future is still unknown.

4. Masti Task: Pelli Choopulu

While the family week has officially started, Bigg Boss ensured the entertainment is limitless for the audience.

Bigg Boss announced that this week will be entertainment week and told the housemates to make the entertainment as unique as possible. The housemates made up a skit about Pelli Choopulu where the housemates provided laughter.

5. Surprise for Rohini:

For Rohini’s family visit, her mother and her nephew entered the house. Rohini’s mother engaged with all the housemates with her hilarious statements. The housemates played with Rohini’s nephew, making funny jokes.

Rohini’s mother advised her to beware of the housemate’s double faces and told her to play her game with dedication. Rohini’s mother also played a game to win a prize for Rohini. Rohini’s mother departed from the house, encouraging her daughter to put in her best efforts.

Today’s Episode:

The family visits continue with one of the most anticipated visits from Yashmi’s father. He shared his thoughts about Yashmi’s game with her and gave her some valuable advice. He also clarified with the housemates that Yashmi is a good girl and is only aggressive in the games. Yashmi’s father told her he was proud of her, making the audience emotional.

Find the latest Bigg Boss Telugu episodes on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel at 9:30 pm.

